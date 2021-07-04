Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 20.0% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

