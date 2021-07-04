ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.10

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 98293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

AETUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

