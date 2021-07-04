Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Down 1.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

