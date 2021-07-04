BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading Down 16.9%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)’s stock price dropped 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24.

About BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. It owns a portfolio of 31 malls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

