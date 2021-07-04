Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $42,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $1,587,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,517 shares of company stock worth $14,914,987 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.