Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 952,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NBB opened at $23.27 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

