James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00.

On Friday, April 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00.

NYSE FUL opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

