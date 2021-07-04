Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Victory Capital stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

