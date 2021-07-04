Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YAMHF. CLSA downgraded Yamaha Motor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yamaha Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

YAMHF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.50.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.