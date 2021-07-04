Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

