Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,324 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,673 shares of the software’s stock after selling 29,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Altair Engineering worth $32,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,109 shares of company stock worth $32,276,844 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,409.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $71.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

