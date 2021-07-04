Northern Trust Corp Has $32.61 Million Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.77.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

