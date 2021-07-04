Northern Trust Corp Purchases 11,718 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Barrick Gold worth $33,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

