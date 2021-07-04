Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 36.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 93,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.78%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

