Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

