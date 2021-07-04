Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $119.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.20 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $144.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SWIR opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

