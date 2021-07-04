Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,233 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,063,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

