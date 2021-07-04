UBS Group AG Has $2 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

