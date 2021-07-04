Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

