Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $3.81 on Friday. Metacrine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen purchased 20,547 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metacrine by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 199,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

