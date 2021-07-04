Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $35,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

