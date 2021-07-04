Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,695 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Open Text worth $37,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after acquiring an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after acquiring an additional 409,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $133,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Open Text by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,053,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.95 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

