Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $37,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of B stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.35. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

