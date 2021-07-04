NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT opened at $55.29 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 1.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

