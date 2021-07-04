Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 853 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Globus Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.