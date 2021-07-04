Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.35. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.