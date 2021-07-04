JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

