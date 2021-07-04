Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 238,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 48.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intevac by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.98. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

