Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,903.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

