Nancy Buese Sells 10,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

