Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

