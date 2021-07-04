Estia J. Eichten Sells 3,741 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $392,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.97 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

