Insider Buying: Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Director Paul J. Evanson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZTAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.80.

