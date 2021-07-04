Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 79.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

AEE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.