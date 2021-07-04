Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,088 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

