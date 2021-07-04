Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 121,164 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

