Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 905 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

