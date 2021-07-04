Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

