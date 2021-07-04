Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post sales of $3.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 million and the lowest is $3.02 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $14.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellicheck by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $3,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

