B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 16,070,000 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of BGS opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

