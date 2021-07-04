Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.