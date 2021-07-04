JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.84% of Knoll worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after buying an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

