JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.58% of Wave Life Sciences worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

