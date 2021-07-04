JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $89.99 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,152.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

