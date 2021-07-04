NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of NMI worth $35,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

