Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $34,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

