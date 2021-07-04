Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Compass Minerals International worth $34,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 327,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

