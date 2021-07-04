Northern Trust Corp Sells 651,325 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 651,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $33,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

