KeyCorp Raises WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $26.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOW. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

WOW opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

