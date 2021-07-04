PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Societe Generale

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.72.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.